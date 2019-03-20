Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire N. Jenkins. View Sign

Claire passed away on March 13, 2019, at the George Derby Centre for Long Term Care in Burnaby, BC, from complications arising from Parkinson's disease.



Claire was born in Toronto on April 15, 1931. She attended Parkdale Collegiate, the University of Toronto, the Ontario College of Education, and Queen's University at Kingston, Ontario.



Claire always had a passion for life. One highlight of her early life was hitchhiking around Europe in 1953 with Pat Thompson. This was pretty daring for two young ladies. They sported knapsacks with the Canadian flag displayed prominently and were treated very well by everyone they met. They attended a royal garden party and sat on the Mall to watch the parades for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.



Claire taught secondary school in Kirkland Lake, Ottawa, Toronto, and Kingston, ending her career as Head, Student Services at LaSalle Secondary School in Kingston. Her exceptional empathy and understanding helped many a young person through their difficult teenage years. At Loyalist Collegiate in Kingston, she was instrumental in developing an alternative school for students who were not suited for a structured school environment.



Claire is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, three children, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, her brother, and many nieces and nephews. One grandson predeceased her.



Claire's remains were cremated and will be buried at her family cottage on Scott Island, Newboro Lake, Ontario, where Claire spent 80 happy summers.



Instead of a funeral, celebrations of her life will be held in the summer with friends and family. Anyone who wishes to contribute an anecdote or story about Claire may send text and photos to



Claire's family wishes to acknowledge the professional, loving care Claire received at GDC and offer our heartfelt thanks to the many staff members, volunteers, and others who made her at home there for the past two years.

