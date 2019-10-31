CLARKE, Nancy Grace Nancy was born in New Westminster on May 27, 1955, the fourth child of Douglas and Betty Clarke. She died on October 19, 2019. Nancy was pre- deceased by her parents, her sister Susanne Mowat, and her husband Kenneth Gordon Ham. Nancy is survived by her extremely loving family; three sons, Kenneth, Christopher, and Ian, daughter-in-law Arezou, granddaughter Amarya, sister Margaret Bellamy, brother Stephen Clarke, brother-in-law Thomas Bellamy, nephew and nieces Douglas, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Camille, and by a close extended family. Nancy is also remembered by her late husband's family and a very wide circle of friends and colleagues. A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at La Perla Ballroom, River Market, #204 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster at 2:00 Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019