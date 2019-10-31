CLARKE Nancy Grace

CLARKE, Nancy Grace Nancy was born in New Westminster on May 27, 1955, the fourth child of Douglas and Betty Clarke. She died on October 19, 2019. Nancy was pre- deceased by her parents, her sister Susanne Mowat, and her husband Kenneth Gordon Ham. Nancy is survived by her extremely loving family; three sons, Kenneth, Christopher, and Ian, daughter-in-law Arezou, granddaughter Amarya, sister Margaret Bellamy, brother Stephen Clarke, brother-in-law Thomas Bellamy, nephew and nieces Douglas, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Camille, and by a close extended family. Nancy is also remembered by her late husband's family and a very wide circle of friends and colleagues. A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at La Perla Ballroom, River Market, #204 - 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster at 2:00 Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
