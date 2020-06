Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness we share the news of Dave's passing, A good man who loved to laugh, gone too soon. Missing him are Wife Kim; Son Clayton; Daughter Jordyn(Jaimie) Dad Bud; Brother Dale(Kelly) & Many Family & Friends Celebrate Dave: Aug. 8th, 1:00PM Moody Park, New West. Diamond #1 Bring your lawn chairs. stories & ball gloves for a fun game after ceremony



