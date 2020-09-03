THWAITES, David John March 10, 1947 - August 10, 2020 It is with the deepest sadness that the family announce the passing of their beloved father, brother and friend. Dad passed away peacefully at Royal Columbian Hospital after a long and courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. Born, raised, and lived in New Westminster, "his home for life". Dad was a family man, and above all else he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed, played, and coached minor hockey and played junior and senior lacrosse. He always looked forward to Tuesday night pick-up hockey, with his many longtime friends. Survived by his loving family; daughters Joy and Mary, son Troy, 2 grandchildren, and his brother Bill. Dad was the most kind, generous, thoughtful, loving and giving father, and a friend to all. He was his children's Hero, and their very best friend. Dad will be sadly missed every minute of every day . . . Until we meet again. A Celebration of his Life, will be held when Covid restrictions permit.







