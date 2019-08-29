MCKAY, David Whamond 1921 - 2019 David Whamond McKay born April 17, 1921, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at RCH in New Westminster at the age of 98. Predeceased by wife Frances, father William and mother Jessie. He is survived by daughters Carol (Jack), Susan (Bob) and Barbara. Also survived by sister-in-law Phyllis, grandchildren Jackson (Shawn), David (Kaylan), Jenny (Kenny), Jimmy (Caroline), nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David was born in Perth, Scotland, arriving in New Westminster at the age of 3 with his mother to join his father who arrived a year earlier. David lived in New Westminster for 95 years, worked for the City of New Westminster until retirement in 1980. David was a 2nd World War Veteran with the Royal Canadian Navy, a lifetime member of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans of Canada #314, long-time member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2. Dave loved life, family, camping, fishing, travelling with his wife Frances in their motorhome and in later years having his daily coffee with all his friends at Royal City Centre food court. Many thanks to the staff on 5 north at RCH for their wonderful care of our dear father. He will be forever loved and missed. There will be no service at the request of our father. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Funeral Services New Westminster l 604-521-4881
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019