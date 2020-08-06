DOBRILLA, Jake Tyler John
It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing Jake Tyler John Dobrilla, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake leaves behind his parents Sarah and Jim, stepmother Jennifer, sister Emma-Rose, brother Ethan, grandparents John, Rita, Anne, Gerry and Toni, and many family and dear friends. Jake left this world on July 26, 2020. Jake was born a preemie on April 7, 1992 in New Westminster. He grew into a happy and healthy boy, dividing his childhood between Burnaby and Ladner. Jake played many sports but enjoyed his time on the Meraloma Rugby Team the best, reaching the BC Summer Games in Kamloops. He had a passion for cooking and loved creating his own recipes. Jake applied his strong work ethic to his hobbies of wood carving, drawing and the art of hydro-dipping, as well as to his studies at the Mount Royal University. He enjoyed watching documentaries of any kind, and sitting around visiting with everyone and anyone. He was amazing with children and people with disabilities. He loved his family and friends, his cat and his dog, but the love of his life was a little girl with special needs whom he doted on. We are all richer for having Jake in our lives. Due to COVID19, a private funeral will be held, but it will be available via live-streaming for those who wish to attend. Please contact Sarah or Jim for the link. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Angelman Syndrome Society, a charity that will help the little girl Jake loved so much and others who have this disability. Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolence messages and cherished memories can be left at www.deltafuneral.ca
Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040