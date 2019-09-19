Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Domenic Santo "Raymond" LUPORINI. View Sign Obituary

. LUPORINI, Domenic "Raymond" Santo Ray was born at home on Good Friday, April 6, 1928, in Vancouver. Beloved son of Joseph and Mary Luporini. He passed away peacefully at age 91 on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Burnaby Hospital surrounded by family and love. Ray enjoyed life and he amazed his doctors with his longevity. Fishing, hunting, gardening, and sheet metal were all favourite hobbies. He loved his birds. He raised racing pigeons, budgies, cockatiels, and canaries. He also enjoyed watching the wild birds, especially the crows flying to and from Burrard Inlet. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie; his children Donna (Tom), Elaine (Gordon), and Philip (Deborah); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother's wife, Nettie Luporini, and many dear nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary (Bernie), Viola (Fred), and his brother Ken. Ray and Elsie travelled the world extensively, making friends everywhere. Ray's passing leaves an enormous void. He will always be remembered for his deep love and pride in all his family, his captivating voice, unique observations, and the way he clowned for the camera. Ray will live on in our hearts forever . In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:30PM at Confederation Community Centre, (where Ray and Elsie celebrated their 50th Golden Anniversary), 4585 Albert Street, in Burnaby.





Ray was born at home on Good Friday, April 6, 1928, in Vancouver. Beloved son of Joseph and Mary Luporini. He passed away peacefully at age 91 on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Burnaby Hospital surrounded by family and love. Ray enjoyed life and he amazed his doctors with his longevity. Fishing, hunting, gardening, and sheet metal were all favourite hobbies. He loved his birds. He raised racing pigeons, budgies, cockatiels, and canaries. He also enjoyed watching the wild birds, especially the crows flying to and from Burrard Inlet. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie; his children Donna (Tom), Elaine (Gordon), and Philip (Deborah); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother's wife, Nettie Luporini, and many dear nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary (Bernie), Viola (Fred), and his brother Ken. Ray and Elsie travelled the world extensively, making friends everywhere. Ray's passing leaves an enormous void. He will always be remembered for his deep love and pride in all his family, his captivating voice, unique observations, and the way he clowned for the camera.. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:30PM at Confederation Community Centre, (where Ray and Elsie celebrated their 50th Golden Anniversary), 4585 Albert Street, in Burnaby. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close