We are sad to announce the passing of Murray Toms on November 30, 2019, at Surrey Memorial Hospital, due to complications with dementia. He was predeceased by his father, Donald; mother, Hilda; sister, Betty; and most recently his daughter, Tracey on October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, Don (Karen); and his son-in-law, Steve. Murray is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Laura, and Michaella; and step-grandchildren, Diego, Mateo, and Sofia.



Murray married Joan in 1962 and together they raised their family in New Westminster. Murray operated service stations with Home Oil and Texaco in the '60s and '70s, and in 1976 went on to a rewarding career with the BC Automobile Association as a fleet training and driving instructor. Murray loved to help anyone with car problems or around their home. In his retirement years, he could be seen cutting neighborhood lawns or pushing his snowblower for blocks at a time.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff in the N53 unit at Surrey Memorial for their care of Murray. There will be a small family gathering to celebrate Murray's life in the new year.

