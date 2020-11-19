BILODEAU, Dorothy (Dot) (Cuthbert)
It is with sadness and so much love that we announce the passing of our Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie and best friend. Dorothy was born June 1, 1942 in Prince Albert, SK and died suddenly at home on 13 November 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Hazel Cuthbert and brother Del Cuthbert. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 58 years, Bernie Bilodeau, daughters Shelley and Lorene Bilodeau and her granddaughters Casey and Jordan Potter. Dorothy came to BC with her family in 1948 and they settled in New Westminster, BC where she eventually met husband Bernie. After starting their family, they made the move to Langley, BC where they raised their girls (and a number of animals) on their small farm. Dorothy loved gardening, spending time outdoors and with her Mom and Dad, who had moved to their home on the property. She spent an enormous amount of time in the service to others throughout the community - Girl Guides of Canada (Leader, Commissioner), Langley Figure Skating Club, Ballet Mom, Langley Community Music School Mom and was heavily involved in her girls' school Parent Advisory Councils. Dorothy was a pillar of the community and loved everyone she had the privilege of spending time with. She will live forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held when the Covid Crisis has passed.