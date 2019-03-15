Dorothy E. Best (September 21, 1932 - March 03, 2019)
BEST, Dorothy Elaine (nee Irwin)

Sept. 21, 1932-Mar. 3, 2019

Dorothy was a longtime resident of New Westminster. She passed away peacefully on a Sunday night. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Barry (Janine), Jeff (Janice), Daryl, and Barb (Dave); and grandchildren, Jared, Lauren, Sean, Maddie, Bryson, Cooper, and Booker. Predeceased by her brother, William Irwin.

After graduation from Vancouver Normal School, Dorothy pursued a teaching career in both New Westminster and Coquitlam School Districts from 1951 - 1959. After taking time off to raise a family, she resumed her career in education employed as a teachers assistant from 1979 - 1993 at Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary in New Westminster. Dorothy was a big supporter of family and followed her children and grandchildren to many of their activities, attending as many as three events in a day. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, Century House activities, and, of course, hosting family and friends throughout many summers at the family cabin in Lindell Beach.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, 2019, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 219-6th Street, New Westminster, BC.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13, 2019
