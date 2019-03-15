Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Best. View Sign

BEST, Dorothy Elaine (nee Irwin)



Sept. 21, 1932-Mar. 3, 2019



Dorothy was a longtime resident of New Westminster. She passed away peacefully on a Sunday night. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Barry (Janine), Jeff (Janice), Daryl, and Barb (Dave); and grandchildren, Jared, Lauren, Sean, Maddie, Bryson, Cooper, and Booker. Predeceased by her brother, William Irwin.



After graduation from Vancouver Normal School, Dorothy pursued a teaching career in both New Westminster and Coquitlam School Districts from 1951 - 1959. After taking time off to raise a family, she resumed her career in education employed as a teachers assistant from 1979 - 1993 at Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary in New Westminster. Dorothy was a big supporter of family and followed her children and grandchildren to many of their activities, attending as many as three events in a day. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, Century House activities, and, of course, hosting family and friends throughout many summers at the family cabin in Lindell Beach.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, 2019, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 219-6th Street, New Westminster, BC.

BEST, Dorothy Elaine (nee Irwin)Sept. 21, 1932-Mar. 3, 2019Dorothy was a longtime resident of New Westminster. She passed away peacefully on a Sunday night. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Barry (Janine), Jeff (Janice), Daryl, and Barb (Dave); and grandchildren, Jared, Lauren, Sean, Maddie, Bryson, Cooper, and Booker. Predeceased by her brother, William Irwin.After graduation from Vancouver Normal School, Dorothy pursued a teaching career in both New Westminster and Coquitlam School Districts from 1951 - 1959. After taking time off to raise a family, she resumed her career in education employed as a teachers assistant from 1979 - 1993 at Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary in New Westminster. Dorothy was a big supporter of family and followed her children and grandchildren to many of their activities, attending as many as three events in a day. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, Century House activities, and, of course, hosting family and friends throughout many summers at the family cabin in Lindell Beach.A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, 2019, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 219-6th Street, New Westminster, BC. Funeral Home Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel

219 6th Street

New Westminster , BC V3L 3A3

(604) 521-4881 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close