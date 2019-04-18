Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ida BICKERSTAFF. View Sign

BICKERSTAFF, Dorothy Ida Born in Lachine, Quebec October 25, 1923. Passed away April 4, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospice in Burnaby in her 96th year. She is survived by her daughters, Frances Bickerstaff (William Zander) of New Westminster and Gretchen Bickerstaff (Brian Rizzo) of New York, and by her beloved cat, Tommy Tabby, who slept with her every night with his paw on her arm. Dorothy loved walking and being outdoors. When indoors, she was a quilter and knitter and donated all her finished products to charity. She will be remembered by those who knew and cared about her for her spirited, free-thinking and independent nature and her love of animals. The family would like to thank the staff at Royal Columbian Hospital and St. Michael's Hospice for their care and kindness to Dorothy in her last days. Dorothy will be cremated and there will be no memorial, in accordance with her request.







