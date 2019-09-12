BORTHWICK, Dorothy Russell August 17, 1936 - August 6, 2019 Born in Elgin, Scotland, passed away August 6, 2019 at RCH in New Westminster, at the age of 82. Predeceased by husband David, son Brian. She is survived by daughter Denise (Alan) grandchildren Brooke (Rylee) and Travis. Also survived by her brothers John, Edwin and Thomas, sisters Sheila and June and many nieces and nephews in Scotland. After Dorothy retired from Molson's Brewery. She spent her time playing bingo, enjoying her grandchildren, watching Coronation Street and travelling to Edinburgh, Scotland each year to spend time with her sisters and brothers. She will be forever loved, and dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00pm, at the family home in New Westminster. For more details, please contact Denise at 604-760-6438.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019