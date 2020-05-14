Douglas McINTOSH
08/26/1960 - 05/06/2020
McINTOSH, Douglas August 26, 1960 - May 6, 2020 On a beautiful day in May our Douglas said his final goodbye to the family he loved so very, very much. Doug was a quiet, kind, gentle man. If he was your friend, you truly had a friend. He was born on August 26, 1960 in Edmonton, died of cancer on May 6, 2020 in New Westminster. Doug was preceded in death by his father William; survived by his three sons, Liam, Stuart and Colm; Laura, the mother of his sons; his loving mother Ethel; his brother Rod and his wife Linda who were Doug's faithful caregivers during his last days; his devoted sister Lisa; and many, many cousins. His life was far too short, but he accepted his fate as he lived his life-quietly and calmly. Our heartfelt thank you to his medical team, his palliative care nurses and his wonderfully supportive friends Bill and Bruce. Thank you also for the many beautiful tributes and condolences we have received from his friends and co-workers. Doug was a dedicated blood donor, so for those of you who wish to remember him and are able to do so please make a donation to the blood bank, or, if you prefer, to the charity of your choice. Sadly, due to the corona virus, a celebration of his life is not possible, but we will all remember him for what he was-a loving father, son, brother, friend and a kind, generous, gentle man. Online condolences to the family can be sent to www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881




Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
