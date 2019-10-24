CONNER, Edward "Ted" Charles June 15, 1970 - September 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that we annouce the sudden passing of Ted. He was born in New Westminster and passed away in Abbotsford, BC. Ted worked as a correctional officer at Matsqui Institution for 18 years. Ted is survived by his two children, Hailey and Matthew, his mother Merren, his father Bill (Jan), five siblings Ron (Arlene), Sue (Peter), Doug (Beth), Tom, Liz (Steve) and many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. A celebration of life will be held October 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Kearny Columbia-Bowell Chapel. 219 - 6th Street, New Westminster, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honour House Society, 509 St George Street, New Westminster, BC, V3L 1L1, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019