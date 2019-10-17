Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Joseph LEFEBVRE. View Sign Obituary

LEFEBVRE, Edward Joseph July 25, 1945 - September 30, 2019 In our hearts and never to be forgotten, we have lost a Husband, Dad, Brother, Papa, Uncle and Friend. A fighter to the end, and a friend to all who were lucky enough to know him. Ed was a special kind of person who was filled with unlimited love and patience. He will be in our thoughts, and hearts every day . Survived by his wife Anita, #1 Son Tighe (Wife Karen, Daughters Sophia and Ava), #2 Son Todd (Wife Corina, Sons Lucas and Dylan), Sister Mary (Husband Scott, Daughter Erin and Son Brandon). May you rest in peace beside the ones you love that have passed before you, and may we meet again one day. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 1st, 2019 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Centennial Lodge, Queens Park, New Westminster, BC, Canada. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation;





Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019

