Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen A. Killoh. View Sign

It is with gratitude for her long life, and sadness for the loss her family feels, that we announce the death of Eileen Killoh. Eileen died early on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, at Surrey Memorial Hospital with Linda by her side.



Devoted mother to Linda and Tom, and predeceased by her daughter, Karen, and husband, Douglas, Eileen presided as the matriarch over an ever-growing family tree. She loved her family and delighted in the little ones. She leaves Linda (Bryan) and Tom, and grandchildren, Jason (Shannon), Shaun (Irene), Kevin (Erin), Alana, Karen (Corey), and Paul (Nicole), as well as great-grandchildren Kiera, Madelyn, Violet, Rory, James, and Spencer, with two more she would have loved to meet on the way.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th Street, Delta, on Sunday, April 7 at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Canadian Down Syndrome Society or Canadian Wildlife Federation.



For more information see

It is with gratitude for her long life, and sadness for the loss her family feels, that we announce the death of Eileen Killoh. Eileen died early on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, at Surrey Memorial Hospital with Linda by her side.Devoted mother to Linda and Tom, and predeceased by her daughter, Karen, and husband, Douglas, Eileen presided as the matriarch over an ever-growing family tree. She loved her family and delighted in the little ones. She leaves Linda (Bryan) and Tom, and grandchildren, Jason (Shannon), Shaun (Irene), Kevin (Erin), Alana, Karen (Corey), and Paul (Nicole), as well as great-grandchildren Kiera, Madelyn, Violet, Rory, James, and Spencer, with two more she would have loved to meet on the way.A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th Street, Delta, on Sunday, April 7 at 2:00 pm.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Canadian Down Syndrome Society or Canadian Wildlife Federation.For more information see MyAlternatives.ca Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close