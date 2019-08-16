BJORNDAL, Eileen May, passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2019. During her wonderful 72 years, she set an extraordinary example to all. Her courage and strength she displayed in her battle against COPD and heart failure will be remembered and embraced forever. Her dedication to her children and grand-children was beautiful and unlike any other.
She will be immensely missed and her memory will live on in her children. She is survived by seven children, Jerry, Tony (Pam), Denise, Leigh-Ann (Rob), Natasha, Nicole (Mike), and Michael; 14 grandchildren, Brittany, Sarah, Blake, Brooklyn, Matou, Thomas, Carl, Nicholas, Hayden, Kolton, Sebastyan, Talyna, Benjemyn, and Olivya; and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Ryder.
We will carry your eternal love with us, forever our angel.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Aug. 16 to Sept. 14, 2019