Nora Cupa was born on February 25th, 1948 in Bratislava, Slovakia (parents Julia and Stefan Prenosil). On 1968 she and her two sisters, Hanka and Jadzia (HaNoJa) came to Canada as refugees to begin a new life.



Nora always found the good and beautiful in the world. Spending time outdoors and in her garden brought her much joy. She loved to bike, play tennis, ski and swim. She was famous for her line, "who wants to go for a walk"?



In 1973 she married the love of her life, Jirka (George) with whom they had two successful sons, Tom and Dan. She was a loving wife, dedicated mother, supportive sister, cousin, and friend. Her passion for adventure took her around the world. She instilled the same sense of curiosity and wonder in her sons.



She was proud of her career as a pharmacist and much loved by her patients for her compassion. Always creative she learned to paint, finding inspiration in nature. She loved being Babi, a grandma, to Walter, Andrew and Avalena.



You lived a full, wonderful, life Nora! You will be in our hearts forever.



She will be survived by her husband Jirka, two sons Tom and Dan (Melissa), grandchildren, sister - Jadzia, cousin - Christine, brother in laws Ludo and Pierre, nieces - Julia (Brett) and Anya (Erik) and their children Maelle, Thaxton, and Cohen.

