GRONBECH, Elisabeth December 2, 1932 - January 7, 2020 Elisabeth was born in Oslo, Norway, and passed peacefully in Burnaby, BC after a life which included a world of friends and family. Lis was predeceased by her father Erling at a young age, and much later by her mother Hjordis, as well as her wife Amy Legere. Survived by nieces, a nephew, and cousins in Norway and the USA. Lis celebrated 54 years as a 'friend of Bill W and Dr. Bob' helping men and women struggling with alcohol addiction. Her working years were spent as a banker, a draftswoman, and in the Canadian Navy. Celebration of life, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Community Church, 8765 Government Street, Burnaby, BC. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Knowledge Network (www.knowledge.ca) would be appreciated. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020