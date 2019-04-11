Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth CURRIE (nee (Betty) Hartner). View Sign

CURRIE, Elizabeth (Betty), (nee Hartner) July 2, 1927 - March 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Betty passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, following a short illness. She was in amazing health all her life, beautiful, fun loving and always smiling. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Perpetua Hartner, her sister Trudy, her brother Frank, sister in law Jeannine, first husband, Art Currie and second husband, Wilf Luke. Mom leaves behind her son, Dennis Currie, his wife Joanne and their children, Vanessa (Julien), Daniel (Lauren) and Jessica (Jason) and her five adored great grandchildren, Caleb, Sebastien, Walker, Atlin and Finn. Also mourning her are daughter Debra (Jenneson), her husband Garth and grandson Parker. When Debra married Garth, Betty was lucky enough to gain four step grandchildren, Sandra, Dan, Robbie, Leslie and great grand baby Lochlainn, the newest addition. Also survived by her dear brothers Charlie and Tony, and best friends, cousin Helen Lane and her friend since they were both age six, Mary Hayes. Mom was the glue that kept the family connected and loved her family, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and loved to have parties and dinners to celebrate the occasion. Born to a German immigrant family in Camrose, Alberta, Betty was always hard working, helpful to everyone in the family. She was outgoing and ambitious, always wanting to leave small town life behind and see the mountains and the ocean. She met Art on his birthday in Edmonton and was only 17 when they married and moved to Vancouver, the city she loved until she died. Dennis was born in 1950 but due to lack of jobs in Vancouver, they moved back to Edmonton, where Debra was born in 1954. As soon as possible, Mom convinced Art to return to Vancouver, where they remained until 1965 when they designed and built their dream home in North Vancouver. Following their divorce, Betty married Wilf in 1980 and they moved to New Westminster, where she remained following Wilfs death in 2017. They had a wonderful life together, travelling, dancing, entertaining. She looked after Wilf for several years after a fall and decline due to dementia. Missing him terribly after his passing, Mom sold their beloved home in 2017 and moved into a beautiful suite at Thornebridge Gardens in New Westminster, where she made many new friends. In addition to being a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and fabulous entertainer, Betty had a long career, first with Dominion Stores, quickly becoming Head cashier where she trained all cashiers, hired and trained staff when a new store opened, eventually doing all the payroll. After Dominion left the west, she switched to hospital payroll at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, followed by many years at Fellburn Hospital in Burnaby, where she became assistant administrator. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Thornebridge Gardens in New Westminster and the staff at Cascades Care Home in Chilliwack. She received such loving care in both. In celebration of this wonderful woman, the family are gathering in Tofino, a place she loved. A memorial will follow in July. Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 604-521-4881







219 6th Street

New Westminster , BC V3L 3A3

Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019

