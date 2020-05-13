Elsie Hyde
1925 - 2020
Hyde, Elsie (Askew) nee Davidson

Elsie Hyde passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Madison Care Centre. Elsie was born on February 23, 1925, in Merritt, BC, to John and Agnes Davidson. Elsie was happily married to the love of her life, Allan Askew, in 1946, until his death in 1982. They raised three children in New Westminster, Maureen, Jean, and Ken. Elsie married Tim Hyde in 1990, also from New Westminster. Tim passed away in 2006. Elsie was extremely proud of her family and had a loving, unique, and special relationship with each of us, especially all the memories of time spent at "Wee Askew Inn" at Pitt Lake. Elsie was a beautiful classy lady who had many friends. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed her knitting, crocheting, golf, and bridge. She also looked forward to doing her daily crossword.

Elsie is predeceased by her sister, Margaret, and brother, John. Elsie is survived by her three children, Maureen (Mel Eiswerth), Jean (Ken Costain), and Ken (Jackie Askew); five granddaughters, Stacey (Mike Scully), Marcia (Dana Gruntman), Heidi (Justin Doucette), Michelle (Matt Chouinard), and Lauren Askew; one grandson, Geoff Askew (Cassie); seven great-grandsons, Dylan, Curtis, Colton, Matthew, Max, Nathan, and Lucas; and one great-granddaughter, Madeline.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer Society Canada. More information at www.kearneyfs.com.

Published in Burnaby Now from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
