ALLEN, Emily 'Patricia'

ALLEN, Emily 'Patricia' 18, March 1928 to 10, April 2019 It was in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where Pat was born, that she met and married the Reverend Tom Allen whose life and ministry she shared at Saint Michael and All Angels in Prince George, British Columbia, and then at Holy Trinity Cathedral in New Westminster. Following his early death in 1990, Pat chose to remain in New Westminster and to exercise a life of service amongst the people who were now her friends. For over thirty years Pat quietly bore witness to a Gospel of love by simple acts of kindness and a deep awareness of others in the world about her. Pat is survived by her sisters, Marge Ciona, Betty Speers and Wilma Taylor. Her funeral will take place on Friday, 10 May, at 11.00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 514 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster. Her remains will rest in the Cathedral Memorial Garden near Tom's. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall and hosted by the Cathedral congregation. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006





