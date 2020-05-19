Emily Aronsen (nee Krushelnicki) passed away on May 9, 2020 at Kiwanis Care Centre, New Westminster, B.C.
Survived by Great Nephew Terry Pattenaude, Great Great Nephew Michael (Jen) and their son Caleb, Nephew Irwin Krushelnicki and Elizabeth Dean along with numerous other family members and friends across Canada. Predeceased by husband Roy Aronsen (1972), Husband Murray Tymm (2000) and son Dr. Lawrence Aronsen (2016).
Born on October 15, 1920 in Ituna, Saskatchewan, Emily was one of 13 children to homesteading parents from the Ukraine. Her early years were spent at the farm helping family during the Great Depression. She raised her son Lawrence on 17th Avenue, in Burnaby with husband Roy. She assisted her son Lawrence to attend university where he attained his PhD and later wrote several books. She was a proud long time employee of Weiser Lock retiring at age 65. She enjoyed her later years ballroom dancing, travelling and good times at her condo on K D K Court with husband Murray and close friends Helen, Ed and Cynthia. She was known for her wonderful clothes she sewed and many talents she generously shared with others, including needlework, art, crochet, cooking (especially cabbage rolls and Christmas baking) and ballroom dancing. Her last years were spent at Thornbridge Gardens and Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster. She made friends throughout her long life. She helped others throughout her life even her neighbours late into her own life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kiwanis Care Centre and Thornbridge Gardens for their wonderful care. Heartfelt thanks extended to devoted friends: Cynthia Koop - who visited weekly, Jan Grasby - who frequently wrote wonderful letters from Saskatchewan; and Cheryl and Francois Landry (with Viv and Johnny) for their support and devotion to Emily, especially in her last years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are gratefully appreciated on Emily's behalf, as she lost her son Lawrence and husband Murray to Cancer.
All are welcome to her Burial Service, Thursday May 21, 2020 at 1:30pm at her Graveside where she will be reunited next to Roy and Lawrence at Fraser Cemetery located at 100 Richmond Street, New Westminster.
Reception will be held at a later date, post Covid 19 restrictions.
Contact: mpattenaude@shaw.ca or 604-986-1786.
Published in Burnaby Now on May 19, 2020.