Enrico Fadi
1932-2020
Rico Fadi passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2020 at age 87. He was born Sept 19, 1932 in Osoppo, Italy. Enrico was predeceased by his wife, Maria. He is survived by his loving family: two children, daughter in-law, four grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rico was an honorable and generous man, with a great sense of humour. His devotion to his wife Maria, his love for gardening, grandchildren, Scopa and keeping connected to family in Jasper and Italy, were key parts of his life.
Those who knew him, understood Rico was a man of few words; he was a man of action and supporting his family any way possible.
Nonno, Zio, Dad, we will miss you very much...
Memorial Service will be held:
March 18th at Kearney Funeral Home, 219 6th Str. New West. at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Burnaby Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 13 to Apr. 11, 2020