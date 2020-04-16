JURIGA, Frank On Sunday March 29, 2020, Frank Juriga, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 86. Known as the "Dancer" to many, he was always a friendly face with a warm smile, willing to lend a hand to anyone. Frank will be lovingly missed by his wife Patricia and three children Tanis, Brien (Cristina) and Kevin, along with four grandchildren Christine, Patrick, Jackson, Lauren and all his extended family and friends. Forever in our hearts, always. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020