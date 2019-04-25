Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Findlater. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3789 Royal Oak Ave Burnaby , BC V5G3M1 (604)-299-7720 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerry Findlater on April 14, 2019 in Burnaby, BC. Gerry passed away peacefully, with family by his side, after a long illness that he faced with grace and dignity. Gerry will be lovingly remembered by his brother Bryan (Shelagh) and his sister Barbara Cummings (Douglas). Gerry was predeceased by his sister Bernice Partington and her husband Douglas. Gerry's many nieces and nephews, and their spouses and children, will greatly miss Uncle Gerry.



Gerry was a telephone system technician with Telus and its predecessor entities for 47 years before his retirement in 1992. Gerry spoke with pride of his crew's motto "No job too big, no job too small, and the impossible will take a little longer."



Gerry was a competitive marksman from an early age, accumulating many honours competing locally, nationally, and internationally. Gerry was also an avid fly fisherman and hobby carpenter. No home improvement project was complete without Gerry's careful study, thoughtful input, and expert craftsmanship.



Our family is grateful to the caregivers and staff of Carlton Gardens Care Centre, Burnaby, BC, for their care and kindness.



Gerry requested no funeral or other services. Gerry's family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a date to be determined.



Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC, 300 - 828 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1E2.

