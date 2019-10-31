BUSBY, Gladys It is with a heavy heart, that heaven received another angel. Gladys Busby passed away peacefully October 23rd, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband John (Buzz) and daughter Brenda. Gladys is survived by daughter Barbara and son Ken, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Gladys loved and lived in South Burnaby. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister and friend to many. A gathering to share memories will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at South Burnaby Lawn Bowling Club 4000 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019