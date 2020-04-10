Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gliria June Inglis. View Sign Obituary

Predeceased by husband, Neil (1993), and lovingly remembered by daughters, Heather (Gary) and Wendy, and grandchildren, Stephanie and Scott.



Gloria was born on June 1, 1936, in Lachine, Quebec. Neil and Gloria moved the family to Burnaby in 1974, where they established their successful local directory, The Green Book. She spent her final years in Ashcroft, BC, to be closer to family and enjoy gentler small-town living.



In 2007, Gloria was awarded the Kushiro Cup by The City of Burnaby, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the community through her commitment as a volunteer to many organizations.



Gloria will be remembered for her vibrant spirit and her beautiful smile.



No service by request, final resting place Oceanview Cemetery, Burnaby.



Donations to Alzheimer's BC in her memory are appreciated.

