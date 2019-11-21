GLADWELL, Gordon Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Rose, and brother, Ron. Lovingly remembered by daughters, Lisa (Gary) and Stephanie (David), grandsons, Jordan (Kayla) and Tyler, and great grandson, Karson. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., November 30, 2019 at Fraser Heights Chapel, 14835 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the We Care Program at Chilliwack Piecemakers Quilting Guild or the Chilliwack Hospice Society.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019