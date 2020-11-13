1/1
Gordon K. Frenette
July 10, 1942 - October 28, 2020
July 10, 1942 - October 28, 2020.

Gordon Keith Frenette passed away peacefully at Burnaby Hospital surrounded by his loving family. The youngest child of Alice Frenette, Gordon was born and spent his entire life in Vancouver and Burnaby. Gordon was a transit operator and drove routes throughout the Lower Mainland for over 30 years, without an accident. He was beloved by his regular riders, some of whom continued to recognize him even during his retirement. Gordon was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Frenette (2014). He is survived by his son, Derek and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Williamson; daughter, Erica Hazelton and son-in-law, Jim Ong; grandchildren, Abigail and Ghaiden Ong; and many other family members. Gordon was a resident at Mulberry Parc in Burnaby from 2014 to the present and leaves many friends there. A celebration of life attended by close family and friends will be held after the pandemic.

Published in Burnaby Now from Nov. 13 to Dec. 13, 2020.
