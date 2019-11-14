Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Loreen RUMBLE. View Sign Obituary

RUMBLE, Gwendolyn Loreen It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Gwendolyn Loreen Rumble. She passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on October 30, 2019 after living a long and beautiful life. She will be greatly missed by her son Brent Rumble, her grandchildren Lindsay, Heather and Douglas and her great-grandchildren Kira and Kane. There will be a Memorial to Remember her at the Gordon Presbyterian Church at 7457 Edmonds St., in Burnaby on November 23, at 11:00am. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Gwendolyn Loreen Rumble. She passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on October 30, 2019 after living a long and beautiful life. She will be greatly missed by her son Brent Rumble, her grandchildren Lindsay, Heather and Douglas and her great-grandchildren Kira and Kane. There will be a Memorial to Remember her at the Gordon Presbyterian Church at 7457 Edmonds St., in Burnaby on November 23, at 11:00am. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting burquitlamfuneralhome.ca In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. The family would also like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Normanna Care Home for going above and beyond in these last few years of her journey. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close