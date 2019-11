It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Gwendolyn Loreen Rumble. She passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on October 30, 2019 after living a long and beautiful life. She will be greatly missed by her son Brent Rumble, her grandchildren Lindsay, Heather and Douglas and her great-grandchildren Kira and Kane. There will be a Memorial to Remember her at the Gordon Presbyterian Church at 7457 Edmonds St., in Burnaby on November 23, at 11:00am. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting burquitlamfuneralhome.ca In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. The family would also like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Normanna Care Home for going above and beyond in these last few years of her journey.