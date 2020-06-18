KASTELEIN, Harry July 31, 1952 - May 6, 2020 A long-time resident of New Westminster, Harry passed away peacefully at home. Predeceased by siblings Adri, Max, Ann, Bas, Cor, Dick and John. He will be missed by siblings Diane (Herman) and brothers Bill (Lynette) and Jack; sisters-in-law Clara, Helen and Olena, as well as many nieces and nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when possible. Harry would have appreciated donations to Union Gospel Mission, New Westminster.







