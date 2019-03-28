KITTELSON, Harry April 22,1926 - March 11, 2019 Harry was born in Macoun, Saskatchewan, his later years spent in New Westminster, BC., where he worked and retired from BC Hydro. Harry passed away peacefully, with cancer at the age of 92, at St. Michael's Hospice, in Burnaby, BC. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Martha (Bob) Pow, her children, David (Sue) Pow, Linda (John) McGinn, Donna (Jeff) Banks, many nieces and nephews. Harry will be remembered for his Great smile, laughter, kindness, gentle way, thoughtfulness of others, love of the farm life... A service will be held on, August 12, 2019 at 1pm Ocean view Funeral Home, 4000 Imperial St., Burnaby, BC. Donations to Hospice Society of Burnaby or would be appreciated. For additional information you can contact Donna at [email protected]
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019