JAKIMCHUK, Harry Philip April 1955 - May 2019 Harry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Colleen, their daughters Lani (Nick) and Lori, brother Ron (Xisa), sister Carol (John), sister-in-law Lorraine, aunt Nina, grandchildren Cohen, Serge, Damon, Gala and Violet as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Harry was an avid volunteer in his community, which he loved. No service by request. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 604-521-4881
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019