Hazel passed away peacefully at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, the very hospital where she was born 93 years ago. Hazel was predeceased by her devoted husband, Jerry, in 2009 and by their only child, a beloved son, Martin, in 1998.



She was passionate about her New Westminster heritage and her desire to make the city her family home. She was blessed with good health, a spirit to seize the moment and a strong constitution that made it possible to live that dream. Her life in New Westminster was full and happy with only two short moves to Prince Rupert and Shalath, BC. After her retirement from Woodward Stores, she and Jerry took numerous cruises and vacations to memorable destinations - never surpassing her most treasured recollection, the thirty years spent at a Honolulu seasonal home where she hosted her family and friends.



Hazel's nieces, nephews, and extended family members would like to thank the staff at RCH for their compassion and care; also those who have been kind and thoughtful to see her dream to remain in her family home come true. Hazel will find her final resting place with her family at the Fraser Cemetery in New Westminster. No service at this time.

Published in The Burnaby Now from Dec. 6, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020

