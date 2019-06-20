Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Spring CONNELLY. View Sign Obituary

CONNELLY, Hazel Spring (Liddon) January 14th, 1928 - June 10th, 2019 Born in London, England to proud parents Eileen and Percy Liddon. Immigrated to New Westminster, Canada after leaving the British Navy in 1949, and soon became a psychiatric nurse. Devoted wife to James Connelly (deceased), and beloved mother survived by children, Beth (Chris), Moira, Maureen (Mike) Stanhope, Jamie, Heather (Mario) Volpe, Trevor (Danielle), and eight grandchildren. Hazel will be eternally loved and missed by her adoring family, who are grateful to have been born and led into this world by such a nurturing and loving woman. She is forever cherished in our hearts. Celeration of Life, on July 21, 2019, please contact family details.





Born in London, England to proud parents Eileen and Percy Liddon. Immigrated to New Westminster, Canada after leaving the British Navy in 1949, and soon became a psychiatric nurse. Devoted wife to James Connelly (deceased), and beloved mother survived by children, Beth (Chris), Moira, Maureen (Mike) Stanhope, Jamie, Heather (Mario) Volpe, Trevor (Danielle), and eight grandchildren. Hazel will be eternally loved and missed by her adoring family, who are grateful to have been born and led into this world by such a nurturing and loving woman. She is forever cherished in our hearts. Celeration of Life, on July 21, 2019, please contact family details. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close