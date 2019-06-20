CONNELLY, Hazel Spring (Liddon) January 14th, 1928 - June 10th, 2019 Born in London, England to proud parents Eileen and Percy Liddon. Immigrated to New Westminster, Canada after leaving the British Navy in 1949, and soon became a psychiatric nurse. Devoted wife to James Connelly (deceased), and beloved mother survived by children, Beth (Chris), Moira, Maureen (Mike) Stanhope, Jamie, Heather (Mario) Volpe, Trevor (Danielle), and eight grandchildren. Hazel will be eternally loved and missed by her adoring family, who are grateful to have been born and led into this world by such a nurturing and loving woman. She is forever cherished in our hearts. Celeration of Life, on July 21, 2019, please contact family details.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from June 20 to June 21, 2019