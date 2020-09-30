It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom & Grandma, Hazel Kyle, who passed away peacefully after a short stay at Burnaby General Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Kyle; sister, Louise McLarty; and brother, George Hunter. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Gordon (Sandra), Davis (Sandy), Warren (Michaela), and Byron (Pat); her five grandchildren, Megan (Ryan), Kevin (Cindy), Heather (Adam), Quinn, and Mikala; and her four great-grandchildren, Elliot, Ari, Willow, and August.



Hazel had the gift of brightening a gathering and bringing joy to her friends in need. She used her great organizational skills to keep track of her life-long friends and newer acquaintances alike. Friends and family that needed extra contact or attention often received a call or a handmade customized note.



Hazel brought her many talents to help the causes she was involved in, including Queens Avenue United Church in the March Unit, Meals on Wheels, Pastoral Care and Funeral Coordinator. She also became Treasurer for the Seniors Active in Living program at Confederation Senior Centre in Burnaby and received her 25-year volunteer service pin there. More recently at Mulberry Parc, Hazel was involved in knitting scarves for charity.



Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at ward 3D of Burnaby Hospital and in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Burnaby Hospital Foundation would be welcome.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



