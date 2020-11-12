1/1
Heather Lorreen RUMBLE
RUMBLE, Heather Lorreen It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Heather Lorreen Rumble. She will be deeply missed, by so many family members and friends. Heather was a beautiful, artistic and passionate girl, who cared greatly for the wellbeing of animals and people from all walks of life. She saw beauty in almost everything she touched, and treasured the smaller things in life. In light of the current Covid restrictions we will wait for new rules to be implemented before having a Celebration of Life. There will be a page to 'Remember Heather', on the Burquitlam Funeral Home's website, or contact the family for details to follow regarding a service. Please visit; https://www.burquitlamfuneralhome.ca/



Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
