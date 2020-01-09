Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Beatrice REID. View Sign Obituary

REID, Helen Beatrice August 19, 1920 - December 24, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother on December 24, 2019. Helen Beatrice Reid (Richards) was born in Sheffield, England on August 19, 1920. Amongst the happiest times of her life were early morning rides on her pony. "Dolly" over the English moors. She joined the army in England, met a handsome soldier, married and came to Canada. They settled in Vancouver and later Burnaby. Many happy summers were spent fishing in Pender Harbour. She was petite in stature but had a lion's spirit. The thief at Metrotown who stole her purse found this out the hard way. "Don't mess with Helen" was the headline in the Province Newspaper! Helen was a Girl Guide Leader and a founding member of the Burnaby Rhododendron Society, now BRAGS. For many years she displayed her collection of antique garden tools at the festival. Helen was a poet, SFU Biology student (Bamfield Eel Grass), cook on the Phyllis Cormack, a Green Peace boat that sailed from Vancouver to San Francisco. Helen was a gardener extraordinaire. She literally turned the sod and created a garden that she tended until the end of her life. Predeceased by her husband Herbert Wesley Reid (March 1982), and young daughter Margaret Elaine (December 1950). She is survived by her children, Mark Reid, Susan Reid (Doug Bell), Wendy Bissky (Tim), grandson Miles Bissky (Megan), great grandchildren Espen and Kendrick, nephew and niece in Canada Peter Allenbach (Patsy), Rosemary Allenbach (Les), great nephew and niece Alex and Emma Biron, nephews and niece in England Jon, Antony and Thea Richards. Many thanks to the staff and Gerry at Courtyard Terrace for their support. Gardening and the Sunflower raising contest are now a part of life at the Park Place Assisted Living Residence. Special thanks to Imelda, Roy and Michelle who made Courtyard Terrace a true home. Thanks also to a friend, Marshall, for the gift of roses which brought her much joy. Thank you to Dr. Cameron who was there for her for many years. She will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in May. Details TBA and will be posted on the Martin Brothers website. To send a personal condolence visit:







