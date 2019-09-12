Hugh Eldon MILLIKEN (08/28/1924 - 08/25/2019)
Obituary

MILLIKEN, Hugh Eldon August 28, 1924 - August 25, 2019 Hugh was born on August 28, 1924, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Hugh is predeceased by his parents James and Myrtle, son Jim, wife Jean, daughter Kathleen, sister Elaine, and second wife Doris. He will be lovingly missed by his daughter Margaret, granddaughter Courtney, grandsons Brandon and Cody (Lyndsay) and great-granddaughter Ophelia. The family would like to thank George Derby Centre, Dr. Burns, and the staff of main south for their care while Hugh was a resident for 4 years. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 219 6th St., New Westminster at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Funeral Services New Westminster l 604-521-4881
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
