Ian Barrie Haughton born Nottingham, England, July 7, 1931. Died Eagle Ridge Hospital, Port Moody, June 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Carole. Predeceased by daughters Katherine and Deborah and their mother Eileen and his half-sister Sheila and half-brother Brian. Survived by son Matthew, daughter Sarah, grandchildren Jonathan (Victoria) and Emily (Garett), step-grandchildren Krystine (Hamud) and Dayna and step great-grandchildren Ethan and Mayah and friends & family in England and Scotland.



Trained at the Indefatigable in Wales, he spent his working life at sea or in shipping. Ian loved reading, crossword puzzles, opera, English football and his dogs. Due to Covid, there will be no celebration of life at this time. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at R.H.C and Eagle Ridge who cared for him in his final days.



Twilight and evening bell



And after that the dark



And may there be no



Sadness of farewell



When I have crost the bar



