ARNOLD, Irene (King) April 23, 1927 - March 11, 2020 Her family sadly announces the peaceful passing of Irene Arnold on March 11, 2020 at Royal Columbian Hospital just short of her 93 birthday. Irene was born and grew up in the West end of Vancouver, attending school and spending most of her working life there. In 1964 she married Tony Arnold. They lived on an acreage in Ladner for several years enjoying country life before moving to New Westminster. In her younger years she enjoyed her garden, golf and bridge. She was also the queen of the crossword puzzle. Irene was kind hearted and had a great sense of humour which she kept right until the end. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Carol (Dick), nephews Richard and Brad (Diane) and niece Debbie (Gene), also step-daughter Marie. Irene enjoyed being auntie to 3 generations of nieces and nephews including, 4 grand nieces and 4 grand nephews, 2 great grand nieces and 2 great grand nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony (1985). Irene's family would like to extend our many thanks to Betty and Bruce and Heidi for their friendship and assistance. We know this played a large role in allowing her to stay in her home, which is what she really wanted. There will be no service by Irene's request. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268







