Irene Elizabeth Petrica Kubasek, age 85, was ushered into heaven on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Kubasek, and her children Theresa, Kevin, and Peter. She was a devoted grandmother to Hudson, Luke, Rebecca, and Thomas, and she was a loving mother-in-law to Maryam and Barbara.



Irene was born in Bellevue, Alberta, Canada to John Petrica and Annie Baher, but spent most of her life in the Vancouver, British Columbia, area. She was a gifted gardener and pie maker with a keen financial and analytical mind. She and her husband traveled all over the world to visit family and friends but she was happiest at home when surrounded by children, grandchildren, and assorted relatives and friends.



Everyone who knew her was touched by her kindness, hospitality, and generosity. Woe to the friend or family member who tried to pick up the bill at a restaurant…despite her diminutive size, she was not afraid to wrestle her opponent to pay the tab. There was always at least one extra seat at her table for impromptu guests brought in by her children with little or no advance notice. And she has a long history of extending her gifts and talents to her community and her friends. Although she was slowed down by physical pain in her later years, she remained unfailingly cheerful and friendly to her loved ones and caregivers. She leaves behind a rich legacy of children and grandchildren who have inherited her generous spirit and stalwart attitude in the face of pain or adversity.



A memorial service honoring the life of Irene Kubasek will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 20 at Cariboo Road Christian Fellowship at 7200 Cariboo Road, Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N 4A7. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a donation may do so to His Hill Ranch Camp, In Memory of Irene Kubasek, P.O. Box 9, Comfort, Texas, 78013.

Published in The Burnaby Now from Apr. 12 to May 11, 2019

