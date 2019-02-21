Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Joyce (King) BABINGTON. View Sign

BABINGTON - Isabel Joyce, (nee King) "JOYCE", age 86, formerly of New Westminster passed away peacefully in Kamloops on February 14, 2019. Joyce was born August 26, 1932 in Wilkie Saskatchewan before the family moved to White Rock, BC in 1936. Joyce graduated from Semiahmoo High school in 1950, starting her career as a bank teller. Joyce retired from the telecommunications industry as an executive secretary at the age of 72. After retirement, Joyce loved to volunteer her time at Century House, in New Westminster. Preceded in death by her parents Reuben Roy King, Isabella King (nee Gavel), and all nine of her brothers and sisters. Joyce is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Dawn Folinsbee, her husband John and grandson James; loving son, Jeffrey Donald Babington and granddaughters Brianne Jennifer and Krystle Dawn, numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. The family are thankful for the wonderful care given by Dr. Susan D. Vlahos, also the staff at Royal Inland Hospital. No services will be held at this time as Joyce will be interred with her mother, father and siblings at the Sunnyside Lawn Cemetery in Surrey, BC. Celebrations of life will take place in the spring. Joyce was a long-time supporter of the SPCA and if desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Kamloops SPCA, or to one of the fund-raising campaigns to rebuild the famous White Rock Pier, a place Joyce loved so much. Condolences may be sent to the family at





