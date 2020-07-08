1/1
Isabelle Ulmer is sadly missed by her daughter, Lana Deruyter (Jim, Brandon and Emily); stepsons, Chuck Ulmer (Rande, Jesse, Kylie) and Bill Ulmer (Susan); along with siblings, Roy, Marianne, and Orville. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; parents, Maurice and Grace; and sisters, Evelyn, Irene, and Frances. Born in Melita, MB, Mom moved to Nanaimo in her teens. She spent her early adult years throughout BC teaching. After meeting Dad at a bowling banquet, Mom left for Europe. When she returned, they settled in Nanaimo (1961) and then Burnaby (1968) where Lana was born a few years later. After spending many years travelling to Lana's home in Chilliwack, they finally retired there in 2010. Dad passed in 2016, but Mom remained in Chilliwack, first in her home, then in the Birchwood, and finally a brief stay at Tabor Home where she peacefully took her last breath and was free from her dementia. A Celebration of Life will be held once we can gather in large groups again. A small gathering of family and friends will be held at Vedder View Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer Society of BC.

Published in Burnaby Now from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
