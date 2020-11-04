1/2
Dr. James Alexander Cockburn Grant II
Dr. James Alexander Cockburn Grant II was born in Barrie, ON to Dr. J.A.C. Grant and Edith May (Young) Grant of Gravenhurst, ON.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dr. W. Guthrie Y. Grant; as well as by his wife, Beverly (Robertson).

He leaves behind his first three children whom he had with Cynthia (McDonald). Their son, Alex (J.A.C. Grant III; LeeAnne Hockin) and their three children, Sandy (J.A.C.Grant IV; Michèle), Julian (Pompie and their daughter Sangay) and Kelly. Their daughter, Anna Grant and her daughter, Winona (Terrence and their children, Mattigan and Cian), and son, Devin (Lauren and their son Beckett). Their daughter, Cecily (Jim Barrie) Grant.

When he married Beverly in 1968, she had Craig (Sheila, and their daughter, Brittany), Jeff Melnyk (Lisa, and his children, Kathleen (Brayden) and Sebastian), Gary (Sandra Harman), and Brian and in 1969 they had Cameron (Kerensa and their children, Rebecca and Matthew).

Dr. Grant grew up in Gravenhurst, ON. At age 18, he moved to Toronto to work in CKCL radio station playing records and announcing. At 20, he joined the RCAF, was trained as a wireless air gunner and was posted to Burma, where he flew in Dakotas until D-day. Back home, he graduated from Western University in London ON, as a medical doctor like his grandfather, father and brother. He interned at Vancouver General Hospital and practiced as a family doctor for 47 years at the Burnaby General Hospital. By the time he retired at 76 years old, he had lovingly cared for multiple generations of the same family. He delivered more than 2000 babies.

He was a devoted 50-year member of the Rotary Club, and worked tirelessly for community support of the underprivileged through one of Vancouver's oldest welfare organizations, Alexandra Neighbourhood Services Association where he served as president.

To add a memory, please visit:

www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9859549

In lieu of flowers, donations on Dr. Grant's behalf to the Burnaby Hospital Foundation would be most appreciated: www.bhfoundation.ca

A Private Service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at Ocean View Funeral Home, 4000 Imperial Street, Burnaby, BC.

Published in Burnaby Now from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
Ocean View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocean View Funeral Home
4000 Imperial Street
Burnaby, BC V5J1A4
6044356688
