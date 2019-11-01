James W. Burns (May 24, 1958 - October 28, 2019)
In loving memory of James, our Brother, Uncle & Friend who sadly passed away after his courageous battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by siblings, Ian (Joan), Ruth (Ray) & Karen (Ted), nieces Julia & Emily, nephew Jesse & great nephews Luke, Ben & Aiden. Green Bay Jimmy touched the lives of many through his 13 year membership in AA and was devoted to his friends at Dovre Imports. We invite all to join us at Crossroads United Church, 7655 - 120th Street, Delta, B.C., on November 30th, 2019 to celebrate James' life and passions.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019
