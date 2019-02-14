Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamieson Lloyd NERADA. View Sign

My cherished and gentle Jamie has now sadly gone from me, leaving to take his very special place in heaven where his spirit will continue to shine. He has left behind so many kind medical staff from Vancouver General Hospital, Burnaby General Hospital, and Fraser Health Community Respiratory Services. With untiring energy they looked after Jamie's severe and numerous overlapping autoimmune disorders, with which he struggled so bravely. He had made many friends along the way, including his long time pharmacy staff that looked after his needs with such personal care. In respect to Jamie's wishes, I want to convey to those who took part in his countless medical visits a special "thank you and God bless" from both Jamie and I, namely: Dr. G. Thauli N.P. L. Christoff Dr. S. Kwan (ICU) Dr. D. Telio Dr. A How Leo (Therapist) Dr. N. Khalil Dr. W. Yu Dr. N. Brunner and team M. Galpin Dr. T. Winstone Kathryn Lawson Dr. M. Lee Lauren Lawson . Dr. G. Sing (IBD) . Throughout his life, Jamie was very kind and thoughtful, considerate by nature, of quiet demeanor and respectful to all. "How much you tried to help me, as sick as you were, and then apologize for failing your small task". My heart belongs to you forever, dearest "Jame". You are the most precious treasure that there was ever to be in my life, always my guide and inspiration. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

