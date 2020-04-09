A wonderful and dearly loved woman, Janette Eliza Pesklevits, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, at Buchanan Lodge in New Westminster at the age of 94. She spent her life surrounded by a loving family and many cherished friends. She loved family gatherings, Christmas, and trips to the casino.
She is predeceased by her long time companion, Frank Shepherd, and her son, Bruce. She will forever be missed by her remaining children, Rick, Susan, Gerry (Maria), Wayne, Bill, Cathy (Wayne), and Jim (Lisa); her grandchildren, Thad, Amanda (Kyle), Joe, Sue (Kyle), Jeff (Alyssa), Brittany (Jesse), Rob, and Jessica (Jared); and her great grandchildren, Alexis, Quinton, Hailey, and Casey.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Apr. 9 to May 8, 2020